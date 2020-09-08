South Africa: MEC Motlalepula Rosho Calls On Women to Be Change Agents in the Workplace and Society

press release

Addressing women employees in the department of Provincial Treasury and those in society general, the MEC for Finance, Ms Motlalepula Rosho called on women to be active participants in transformation programmes in the workplace and society in general and also to influence policy development processes so as to ensure that women issues take centre stage in all empowerment programmes.

MEC Rosho said this during the virtual departmental women's day celebration held under the theme generation of "Equality: Realizing Women's Rights for an Equal future". The concept of generational equality is global campaign that links South Africa to global efforts in order to achieve gender equality by 2030. The engagement was streamed live on the department's Facebook page.

She appreciated the role played by women in all positions in the department and the province to ensure that they continuously they add value and ensure transformation of workplaces and society in general.

MEC Rosho further denounced the scourge of Gender Based Violence (GBV) that plagues the country and said the only way the scourge can be won is if women and men work jointly together to ensure a violence free society. She stated that self-esteem and confidence of women have been suppressed as a result of GBV. She added that the life of a woman must be valued, honoured and respected.

"Gender based violence threatens to erode many of the hard earned gains of South Africa's liberation struggle. We need to stand up and like the women of 1956 that fought against the pass laws and fight with every fibre of our being to eradicate violence against women and children."

"Gender based Violence is a serious pandemic and men must join in the fight against the scourge. We can be able to unleash our potential if our menfolk are able to work with us. GBV cannot be won if men are excluded" she said. She added that the perpetrators of gender based violence must be named and shamed.

MEC Rosho also called on women to change the way a boy child is raised and not forget that boy child is also vulnerable

She threw down the gauntlet to women particularly those in leadership position to ensure that gender biased budgeting becomes a reality. Procurement of goods and services, said Rosho, should be biased in favour of women owned businesses. She said biased allocation of resources would ensure women are financially independent. Part of the cause of GBV is attributed to financial dependency of women on men.

"We must be the centre of influence and need to change the gains of how women are supported and further influence policy prescripts in making sure that women occupy that space. Continuous engagement on women issues should be prioritised"