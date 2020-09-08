South Africa: SA Human Rights Commission Intervenes in SA Express Crisis As Fate of Airline Hangs in the Air

8 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The SA Human Rights Commission wants to urgently meet with the government as it believes that the human rights of SA Express workers have been infringed because they haven't been paid for work done or received retrenchment packages.

Ahead of a crucial court hearing this week that will determine the future of SA Express, the government has been hauled to the SA Human Rights Commission to explain why more than 600 workers have not been paid their full salaries for six months.

SA Express is a troubled state-owned airline that is under provisional liquidation because it has completely run out of cash, and its future now is in the hands of the court.

On Wednesday 9 September, the high court in Johannesburg will hear arguments from SA Express-affected parties that are either for or against converting the provisional liquidation of SA Express into a final liquidation. A final liquidation would mark the end of SA Express's 26-year existence and its business of operating flights that typically serve SA's smaller cities.

Those against a final liquidation will argue that there are chances that SA Express could be rescued because at least 17 private sector investors have tabled offers to buy the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

