Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Records 46 New Positive Cases

8 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia on Sunday 6 September 2020 registered 46 new cases, taking the number of covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 3,196.

This is according to the 137th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on the 17 March 2020.

No new COVID-19 related death was recorded - the only posthumous sample tested returned a negative test result.

Nine new recoveries were registered, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 1,324 (41.4% recovery rate).

According to The Gambia's Ministry of Health, no new people were taken into quarantine, and no new discharges were made.

The country currently has 129 people in quarantine, 1,773 active cases, 353 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.1%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 39 new cases of covid-19, bringing total number of cases to 13, 987 with 9, 922 recoveries and 290 deaths.

Africa has recorded 874,036 cases with 18, 498 deaths.

In the world, 26,784, 791 cases have been confirmed with 878, 354 deaths.

