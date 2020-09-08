Gambia/Guinea Bissau: Gambia Working On Facing Guinea-Bissau in Friendly

8 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Gambia is working on arranging some friendly games in Portugal against African oppositions, according to Esohna sports.

Reports added that the match agent is working on securing two friendlies for the Scorpions during their camp in Portugal.

"Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique and Cape Verde are the targeted opponents for the test matches in Europe," a source close to Esohna Sports revealed.

The Black Stars of Ghana have also been offered to the GFF by another match agent and it is believed that offer will be difficult to turn down.

"Well, there are a number of options on the table for consideration but nothing has been confirmed yet," said Henry Asante, Ghana Football Association communications director said.

The Gambia is yet to qualify for Africa's flagship tournament (the African Cup of Nations). In fact, they remain the only country in the West Africa yet to make it to the biennial championship.

The Scorpions top their Total African Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers Group D, level with Gabon on four points; two more than DR Congo, and Angola with no point at the bottom of the standings.

Assan Ceesay scores brace in FC Zurich final pre-season game

Mohammed Mbye signs for Swedish club

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.