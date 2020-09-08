Gambia/Guinea Bissau: Gambia Working On Facing Guinea-Bissau in Friendly

The Gambia is working on arranging some friendly games in Portugal against African oppositions, according to Esohna sports.

Reports added that the match agent is working on securing two friendlies for the Scorpions during their camp in Portugal.

"Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique and Cape Verde are the targeted opponents for the test matches in Europe," a source close to Esohna Sports revealed.

The Black Stars of Ghana have also been offered to the GFF by another match agent and it is believed that offer will be difficult to turn down.

"Well, there are a number of options on the table for consideration but nothing has been confirmed yet," said Henry Asante, Ghana Football Association communications director said.

The Gambia is yet to qualify for Africa's flagship tournament (the African Cup of Nations). In fact, they remain the only country in the West Africa yet to make it to the biennial championship.

The Scorpions top their Total African Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers Group D, level with Gabon on four points; two more than DR Congo, and Angola with no point at the bottom of the standings.

