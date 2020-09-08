Gambia: Mohammed Mbye Signs for Swedish Club

8 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambian defender, Mohammed Mbye has signed for Swedish fourth-division (Division 2) club Ifö Bromölla IF on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old experienced defender joined the Bromölla-based club after leaving First Division side Mjällby AIF.

Mbye spent three seasons at Mjällby AIF after joining them in 2017 from Kristianstad FC.

"Mohammed Mbye comes most recently from games in Mjällby AIF and will add both stability and routine in the defense. He is calm, confident and good on the head," coach Ivo Gregic told Skånskboll.

Mbye made his Scorpions debut in September 2019 against Angola in the Qatar 2022 World Cup preliminary round after a ten year wait since his first call-up.

He has three caps for The Gambia and will be hoping his move strengthens his chances of making Tom Saintfiet's squad for November's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Gabon.

Gambia working on facing Guinea-Bissau in friendly

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.