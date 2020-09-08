Gambia: Team Europe to Safeguard Gambia Cultural Heritage

The European Union is pleased to announce the signature of a new contract with the Heritage Management Organisation.

The EU is working hard to tackle the threats currently faced by the tourism sector that remains at standstill since the beginning of the crisis. As part of the European Union support to The Gambia economic post pandemic recovery, this new project aims to protect the country's heritage, and further develop a more diversified and sustainable tourism.

The project titled "Initiative for Heritage Conservation - HerMap-Gambia" is budgeted with more than 34 million GMD (circa 600,000 EUR) and is designed to strengthen Civil Society and Local Authorities as partners for developing cultural heritage management skills and thus investing in the enhancement of local cultural ecosystems and better integrating them in broader development strategies. The ambition is to contribute to the promotion of The Gambia's rich cultural heritage and its potential for social development and economic and inclusive growth.

More precisely, the action aims at building the capacity and skills of local partners by transferring skills and knowledge within traditional and emerging heritage professions through the delivery of community trainings, creation of online workshops and online Heritage Management Courses Platform. Trainings will focus amongst others on sustainable tourism, museum management, heritage marketing, heritage branding, digital tools for recording and managing heritage, etc.

"With its rich historical and cultural background, including two cultural sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, The Gambia's culture is a driving force for the creative and cultural sectors. Furthermore, it is an important resource that could support economic growth, social cohesion and employment through the promotion of sustainable tourism." said EU Ambassador Attila Lajos.

Barrow extends condolences to the Catholic Community

Covid-19: Gambia records 46 new positive cases