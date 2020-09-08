East Africa: Parts of East Africa Including Ethiopia Expect Heavy Rain, Flooding

8 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Heavy rainfall is expected in Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan over the coming week, the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) warned.

According a statement issued on Monday by IGAD's Climate Prediction and Applications Center, heavy rainfall above 200 mm is expected in parts of western Ethiopia, south-western Sudan and north-western South Sudan that might result in flooding.

Moderate rainfall, between 50-200 mm is also expected in western and central Ethiopia as well as western Eritrea and southern Sudan, it added.

It further said that much of South Sudan, central and north-western Uganda; western and parts of central, coastal and north-eastern Kenya; and parts of north-eastern and south-eastern Somalia, will also encounter rain amounting between 50-200 mm.

Hence, stakeholders are advised to take all appropriate measures to prevent risks due to the expected heavy rains that might result in floods.

More specifically the center added, flood prone areas in northern, southern and south-western Sudan; parts of north-western South Sudan; isolated regions of western, northern and eastern Ethiopia.

Currently, hundreds of thousands are being displaced due to the on going heavy rain that resulted in flooding in several parts of East African nations including Ethiopia and Sudan.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.