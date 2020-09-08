Eritrea, Sudan Agree to Bolster Bilateral Ties Including Regional Security

Addis Ababa — Eritrea and Sudan have agreed to intensify their ongoing joint efforts to bolster regional peace.

The Head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan has conducted a one - day working visit to Eritrea on Monday.

During his visit, Gen. al-Burhan met and discussed with President Isaias Afwerki on bilateral issues.

In their meeting the two leaders have agreed on concrete measures that will be taken to implement comprehensive bilateral agreements reached in the economic, trade, security and military sectors as well as mechanisms and timelines for their commencement.

The leaders further agreed to intensify their ongoing joint efforts to bolster regional peace.

Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser, Yemane Gebreab were present at the meeting.

Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan and his delegation have also visited agricultural development projects in the environs of Mislam and Logo dams; and departed to home in the late afternoon yesterday.