Tanzania: Simba See No Minnows in 2020/21

Reigning champions Simba have conceded that this season's Mainland Premier League marathon is going to be difficult than expected saying no team should be underrated.

The contingent of Simba returned back to Dar es Salaam yesterday through the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) to prepare for their next away match against Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro on Saturday.

The Reds began their title defence positively after posting a slim 2-1 victory against debutants Ihefu FC last Sunday at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya as the hosts resisted from being easily broken.

But, speaking at JNIA, the team's manager Patrick Rweyemamu predicted a tough journey in the league this season while insisting that they should not underrate any team.

"The opening match has given us a picture that the league will be a bit difficult with many challenges expected and there is no big or small team; hence no need to underrate any side.

"But, we believe that this is again our year to be crowned champions. I hope that the squad will thoroughly prepare for the next encounter than we did in our first match," he said.

He therefore requested for more time to be given for the new team members who joined the team this season before starting to judge them about their abilities.

In his reaction after the game, skipper John Bocco who contributed one goal on the day also lauded their opponents for displaying a competitive match against them.

"It was a good match, we played against a well- organised team which also needs to get vital three points but in the end, we have managed to get what we wanted most.

"I believe that if they will continue to play like they did today (Sunday), Ihefu will be among the most challenging sides in the league this season," Bocco said.

On his part, Ihefu captain Joseph Kinyozi said lack of concentration and experience led them to easily concede the second goal but was full praise to his teammates for the way they played.

"Most people underrated us when we got promoted into the league but with the performance we have shown, I think they will begin to respect the team," he said.

He added: "For those who understand football, they will assess us from the way we played as to whether we know the game or not."

Up next, Ihefu will face Ruvu Shooting on Saturday at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya as they aim to search first win in the elite league.