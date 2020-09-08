Tanzania: NMB Organises Teachers' Day for Financial Literacy

MTWARA Regional Commissioner (RC) Gelasius Byakanwa has urged teachers to have financial and investment discipline to avoid taking loans beyond their means.

The RC said this on Teachers' Day organised by NMB Bank to inculcate in them financial discipline and impart skills to educators to avoid unintentional borrowing for their wellbeing.

"You are one of the leading people in terms of unproductive loans... this platform is going to change you," Mr Byakanwa said at the weekend, when gracing Teacher's Day 2020 in Mtwara.

NMB Teachers' Day this year had a slogan 'NMB and Teachers, Step by Step'. The platform brought the bank and the teaching community together, focusing on listening to and addressing their challenges, receiving their views and working on them as well as strengthening their banking services.

Making the revelation recently, the RC noted that his research had shown that there had been aimless loans among some teachers, something that should end.

However, he requested them to use the acquired skills for their career development and also advise members of the public on the importance of planning before applying for a loan.

NMB Senior Private and Central Customer Manager Ally Ngingite assured the RC that the bank was still strong in financial discipline and protecting its customers from negative borrowing, while educating its clients on wise loan use.

"The pride of NMB Bank is not only to lend teachers, who want loans or other groups of borrowers in the community, but also to find borrowers with goals and the vision to benefit them," he pointed out.

NMB has over 3.2 million customers, where about 2.5 million of them have been connected digitally, citing some of their products as NMB Mkononi and NMB Pamoja Account and NMB Mortgage Loan.

Ms Sophia Luani, a teacher from Tandika Primary School in Mtwara Municipal Council noted that the teachers were among the top beneficiaries of non-productive loans.

"This forum has helped us to change our mindset. We are going to be good ambassadors not only for NMB Bank, but also to use the education we have received," she said.