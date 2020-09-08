Tanzania: Big Changes Vouchsafed By JPM Gestures Good Days Ahead

AS parties lines-up their runners to try to persuade supporters and electorates to vote for them and taking into account 60 days grueling ahead of the Wednesday, 28th October 2020 general election voting day, it is worth taking a step back to carry out an assessment of the party manifestos and single out what could be in store for investors, business, traders, and country at large.

Much as each political party, within these 60 gruelling days race, each political parties has much to say in terms of their policies, plans, programmes and pledges, main interest remains on what specifically are these parties offering business and investors in a manner in which throughput can be identified?

As a preliminary reflection, perusing on three manifestos of the main rival parties comprising CCM, CHADEMA and ACT-Wazalendo made public so far and chit-chat to various people, exclusively traders and investors, some based in Dar es salaam, point toward a state of affairs that, in my opinion shows that the majority of the Tanzania public characteristically don't read manifestos or know what they are or what are the differences and what is common amongst them.

Whilst manifesto pamphlets and their circulation and the manner in which their contents are cascaded through from national level to district level might not have a severe impact on the outcome of a general election campaign, in my judgment, with no uncertainty, equating 2015-2020 CCM manifesto and the current 2020-2025 CCM manifesto, what can be stated instantaneously, is that once again CCM party has full-bodied idea, knowledge, structure, practical programme and above all hard and soft software on what it target to work on for government and Tanzanians if re-elected.

Amidst what public has heard from candidates so far, what would the successful execution of the winning manifesto mean for business, investors, individuals and the future of Tanzania?

Responding to the CCM manifesto, a businessman with more than 40 years in logistic business and trading in Tanzania, who asked to remain anonymous, said: businesses will be operating in a settled environment, since people i.e. business community and traders who aim to operate legally while paying all statutory taxes realize, what the CCM government stands for.

Of course, cautioned on few officers trusted within government agencies with the authority to make things happened as per bylaw, not doing their part productively might send wrong signals that certain things are difficult to achieve under CCM led government.

Holding his copy of the CCM 2020-25 manifestos, cited few pages stressing major commitments that would help boost business in Tanzania should CCM get re-elected to govern Tanzania for the next 5 year government, a victory that is quite open based on what Dr Magufuli has attained over the past five years and plans ahead asking votes to finish what (see Daily news 2nd September 2020 front pg.) he has started.

On the campaign launching held in Dodoma on 29/08/2020, Chairman of the CCM party and presidential bearer, Dr John Pombe Magufuli proclaimed in his launching speech to the entire Tanzanians and the world at large that he will be a president of all Tanzanians regardless of their party affiliation, religion, origin background and if given another five years will continue to work hard to defend the union government and for all Tanzanians.

His summary of issues contained in the CCM party manifesto was well articulated and made clear that his party is positioned to transform Tanzania socially, economically and hence make Tanzania a country of an exemplar in the region and in the world.

In his leadership bid to retain his presidency, Dr Magufuli sought to promote his clear stand on enabling environment that would allow businesses at all levels flow swiftly.

Often citing his commitment and work already attained, we can expect a majority CCM government if elected to be seen to act in the interest of business and whole of Tanzanians not to the few. His words and what is inscribed in the CCM 2020-25 manifesto dossier, it is expected, if given authority to lead the government for another 5 years, CCM will in my view focus much more heavily on regulation and legislation that helps small and medium-sized businesses.

Given the inauguration that has by now taken place in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and in Lindi where both parties have blasted-off their respective programme aimed at appealing electorate's votes, where we are and what is likely to happen campaign approaches more regions.

Given the palpable shift in public concern over the plan on education alone, trying to put together proposals and plans contained in the other manifesto advocated by other parties it is of little surprise that, other parties much as they struggle to explain plans to uphold and uplift education system in Tanzania, are transacting on concrete and grounded plan advocated by CCM manifesto.

Chapter four of the 303 CCM 2020-2025 manifesto dossier, noticeably hummer its plan on how it would like to manage education with special emphasis on improving Tanzania's education so as to enable the country to produce enough experts in science, technology and more importantly in other strategic fields that would produce more self-employment pool of mind-set people at the same time enabling them to secure jobs competitively locally and all over the world.

Generally, in my view, the 2020 general election sees Tanzania heading to the polls for the 2nd of fifth phase five years government. Based on attainment made in 1st phase of Dr Magufuli, the forthcoming election outcome has already signals results that the power will still remain at the hand of CCM unobstructed.

Issues of interest to the future of Tanzania in my opinion will continue to govern the political agenda throughout campaigning period and the outcome of the 2020 election will be fundamental in deciding for Tanzania to build on what CCM led government has achieved and stage to move from lower part of middle income to upper level of middle income country.

Unquestionably, the 2020 CCM manifesto set out the various party's' priorities, and details how they will address the most significant policy questions of our time. These are issues that are also at the heart of CCM party bearer Dr Magufuli as he seeks for re-election to get done to a larger extent projects initiated during his 1st phase such as investment in infrastructure, and meeting and putting in place environment that in future would benefit much Tanzania population.

Get mega infrastructure projects done, institute good governance in government corridors and deliver goods and services to electorate with value for money, are in my view will be the dominant message in this 2020 CCM manifesto and behind the Dr Magufuli campaign. Other important pledges comprise prominence on rationalization research, scientific, technological and vocation institutions so that they can help in enhancing the productive sector especially SMEs that are globally viewed as engine of the economic growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For small businesses and the self-employed, when one completing going through 2020-2025 CCM manifesto notices the following: Get Tanzania mega infrastructure projects done to help unleash Tanzania's potential, improved access to finance for businesses whereby CCM led government will endeavour to achieve the right regulatory balance between supporting excellent business practice and protecting investors, consumers and the environment.

Investing in skills through strengthened vocation training, the manifesto clearly pledges, as well as encouraging investment in physical building and equipment's, the CCM led government if voted in will help businesses invest in skills and look at how businesses can improve their world of work profitably.

In an overall, along with enhancing lending to small and medium-sized firms, the party plans an overhaul of financial services regulation, cutting red tape, increasing competition and creating free ports in certain regions to encourage investment and create new jobs. Interpreting 2020-25 CCM manifesto in a bigger picture, it is my opinion, that no political party can rebuild and transform the economy without a partnership with businesses.

CCM believes that in partnership and given re-elected can create positive solutions to collective challenges facing business because it is well recognised that successful businesses create jobs and boost receipts to the exchequer. Hence, it is CCM's mission that when businesses thrive, people and publics and entire economy thrive too.