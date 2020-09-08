Kenya: Uhuru Nominates Registrar of Political Parties

Ann Nderitu inched closer to being appointed as the country's first substantive Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) under the 2010 Constitution after President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated her for vetting by the National Assembly.

In his notice sent to the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi Tuesday, President Kenyatta also nominated for consideration by the House three assistant registrars of political parties. They include Mr Ali Abdullahi Surraw, Ms Florence Tabu Birya and Mr Makore Wilson Mohochi.

"The committee is advised to expeditiously proceed to notify the nominees and the public, commence the approval hearings in good time and table its report before September 24, 2020 to enable the House consider the matter within the statutory timelines," Speaker Muturi said of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) that will vet the nominees.

In appointing the assistant registrars, the Political Parties Act requires that not more than two individuals shall be persons from the same gender in the spirit of the two-thirds gender rule.

If approved by the House and formally appointed by the President, Ms Nderitu and her three assistants will serve for a non-renewable term of six years and will not be eligible for re-appointment.

Since the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties was formed in 2007, it has never had a substantive holder.

Initially, the registrar of societies, then a department at the Attorney-General's office, was in charge of registration of political parties after the advent of multiparty politics in 1991.

Ms Lucy Ndung'u served as the acting registrar from 2007 to 2018, when she was appointed a commissioner with the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) also known as Ombudsman.

She was succeeded by Ms Nderitu, the former Head of Electoral Training at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

According to the Sixth schedule of the Political Parties Act, the National Assembly has 21 days of receipt of the names to consider the suitability of the nominees and either approve or reject them.

According to the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, if the National Assembly fails to approve or reject the nominees within the 21-day timelines, the nominees shall stand approved for appointment by the President.

The submission of the names for vetting comes after President Kenyatta was put on the spot for delaying the process of appointing the registrars.

Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Stephen Kirogo had previously told Nation that the commission had indeed forwarded the list to the president of the individuals deemed to have passed the interview in July.

He however, could not tell why the submission of the names to the National Assembly for vetting had been delayed.

"We did everything we could as required by the law and submitted the names of the individuals to the appointing authority for action. The list also included how the interviewees performed," Mr Kirogo told Nation on phone.

The interviews for the shortlisted candidates were held between June 29 and July 2, 2020, at the city's PSC offices.

In transmitting the nominees to the House for vetting, the Political Parties Act requires the President to choose one nominee from the list of three sent to him for Registrar's position and three others from the list of nine individuals nominated for assistant registrars' positions.

The 6th schedule of the Act further provides that the President shall, within 14 days of receipt of the names of the nominees as submitted by PSC, forward them to the National Assembly for approval hearings otherwise known as vetting.

However, by mid-August when the National Assembly was proceeding on a long recess, it had not been notified of the nominees.

According to the law if the National Assembly approves the nominees, the Clerk of the National Assembly shall, within three days of the approval, forward the name of the approved persons to the President for the formal appointment in the Kenya gazette.

In the event that the National Assembly rejects a nominee, the Clerk of the National Assembly shall, within three days of the rejection, communicate the decision to the President.

The president shall then be required to submit a fresh nomination from among the persons nominated.

The whole process will be forced to start afresh if the House rejects a subsequent nomination.

Ms Nderitu was among 10 individuals shortlisted for interviews from 88 applicants following the close of the advertisement period on June 2, 2020.

The three assistant registrars emerged from the list of 37 individuals interviewed by PSC out of the 618 applications it received.