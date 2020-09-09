Zimbabwe: Pressure Pays As Govt Bans Mining Inside Hwange National Park

8 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

Government has with immediate effect bannee mining inside the Hwange National Park following an outcry from local and international conservation stakeholders.

Briefing journalists during the post cabinet press conference, Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said government was already taking steps to cancel mining titles held in National Parks.

"Mining on areas held by National Parks is banned with immediate effect. Steps are being undertaken to immediately cancel all mining title held in National Parks," said Mutsvangwa.

There were reports that government had granted mining license to a Chinese company to extract coal inside the Hwange National Park, a move that attracted resistance from conservation stakeholders.

