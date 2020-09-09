Senegal: Greenpeace Africa On Floods and Thousands Displaced in Senegal - 'Community Aid Is Not Enough. Bold Climate Action Needed to Prevent More Floods'

press release

Dakar — Senegal found itself submerged under water, after extraordinary floods yesterday, with more rainfall in one day than the total amount that usually falls during the entire three-months rainy season. The number of people lost their lives is not yet confirmed by the authorities.

"This is a sad day for Senegal after people have lost their lives and thousands have lost their homes. We extend our condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. Greenpeace Africa stands in solidarity with all those affected," said Dr. Ibrahima Cisse, Greenpeace Africa Campaign Manager in Dakar.

"The President Macky Sall's government's emergency assistance plan (ORSEC) is certainly a good measure, but it is insufficient. Increasing greenhouse gas emissions are leading to increasingly extreme weather events across Africa, wreaking havoc and displacing millions of people."[1]

"The 15 ECOWAS governments need to monitor weather conditions and better prepare for future floods and droughts. There is an urgent need to put in place an environmental policy adapted to the new context and above all, take courageous decisions to mitigate climate change and improve the resilience of populations, otherwise, the tragedy of last weekend may become the new norm during this time of the year," Dr. Ibrahima Cissé concluded.

Earlier this year, Greenpeace Africa warned on the proliferation of extreme weather events such as floods and droughts and demanded the African Union make 2020 a year of pan African climate action.

Notes

[1] Facing the Weather Gods - the impacts of climate change in Africa. Greenpeace Research Laboratories / Greenpeace Africa report: www.greenpeace.to/greenpeace/wp-content/uploads/2011/12/Facing-the-weather-gods-2.pdf