Nigeria: Tuberculosis Killing Nigerians More Than Coronavirus - Experts

9 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

Experts in the health sector have said that tuberculosis is killing Nigerians more than COVID-19 is doing.

They disclosed this on Monday during a virtual media round table on the impact of COVID-19 on tuberculosis service delivery, policy and funding.

They said this made it expedient for government and all stakeholders to increase efforts towards funding and eradicating tuberculosis in the country.

Acting Chairman, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr Ayodele Awe, said: "Eighteen people die from TB every hour, 430 persons die from the disease daily, while only 1,000 persons have died so far from COVID-19 in the country."

He said there was need to set up a Presidential Task Force on Tuberculosis as had been done on COVID-19.

Dr Adebola Lawanson, National Coordinator, Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme, said the COVID-19 outbreak in the country increased TB morbidity and mortality, and also affected TB case finding.

She said the pandemic also reinforced stigma for sufferers, increased transmission of TB, and affected access to drugs for patients and health facilities.

Frances Ilika , Country Director, Health Policy Plus (HP+), said there was a need for increased domestic funding for TB to avoid secondary crises, increased private sector investment in TB control as well as accountability on funding.

Kabir Yahaya, Senior Special Assistant on Health to the Kaduna State Governor, said the state was the first to deploy the use of gene expert machine for COVID -19 testing.

