Nigeria: Ganduje Commiserates With Kano Flood Victims, Assures Them of Support

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has sympathised with families of recent flood victims in the state, assuring them of state government support.‎

Ganduje's sympathy is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Abba Anwar in Kano on Tuesday.

"We are saddened by the deaths caused by flood during this year's rainy season.

"May Allah forgive their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds with Jannah.

"May Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the loss," the governor prayed.

The governor stated that apart from lives that were lost, many people also lost their property while farmlands were washed away.

"We are going to assist those who lost their property‎ and also all affected areas will be put into consideration.

"The government is coming up with some strategies to avert future reoccurrence." (NAN)