Somalia: 14 Al-Shabaab Killed in Attack on Town Near Mogadishu - Army

8 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Mogadishu — Militants loyal to jihadist group Al-Shabaab waged a heavy attack on Bal'ad town, 30 km north of Mogadishu, early on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, Ministry of Information spokesperson Ismael Mukhtar Omar said there was an ambush but that the Somali National Army (SNA) recaptured the town.

"The militants have been repelled from the town," the spokesman tweeted, adding SNA forces killed 14 of them.

He said one of Somalia's soldiers was injured in the confrontation and seven civilians wounded.

However online media affiliated with Al-Shabaab claimed the militants overran the town, reportedly killing dozens of SNA soldiers.

Recently, Al-Shabaab has been under pressure from operations by Somali soldiers and allied regional forces, especially in parts of Jubbaland and Hirshabelle.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.