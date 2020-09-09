Somalia: 14 Al-Shabaab Killed in Attack on Town Near Mogadishu - Army

Mogadishu — Militants loyal to jihadist group Al-Shabaab waged a heavy attack on Bal'ad town, 30 km north of Mogadishu, early on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, Ministry of Information spokesperson Ismael Mukhtar Omar said there was an ambush but that the Somali National Army (SNA) recaptured the town.

"The militants have been repelled from the town," the spokesman tweeted, adding SNA forces killed 14 of them.

He said one of Somalia's soldiers was injured in the confrontation and seven civilians wounded.

However online media affiliated with Al-Shabaab claimed the militants overran the town, reportedly killing dozens of SNA soldiers.

Recently, Al-Shabaab has been under pressure from operations by Somali soldiers and allied regional forces, especially in parts of Jubbaland and Hirshabelle.