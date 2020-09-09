Tanzania: Tourism Sector Recovery Plan Yields Positive Results

MEASURES imposed by the government to lessen the impact of coronavirus on tourism have seen the sector's revenue continuing to improve despite decrease in travel receipts.

The government move is intended to revive the 2.5 billion US dollars tourism industry to its normal state in order to spur other businesses, recover thousands of lost jobs and generate revenue to the economy.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for August, service receipts amounted to 3,383.1 million US dollars in the year ending July, compared to 4,152.4 million US dollars recorded in the corresponding period last year.

During the reference period, travel receipts declined by 25.8 per cent to 1,885.7 million US dollars due to decrease in number of tourist arrivals, because of suspension of international flights and lockdowns in major tourist source markets.

Nevertheless, travel receipts remained significant in service receipts, accounting for 55.7 per cent ending July this year, from 10,185.8 million US dollars in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Tourism contributes about 17.2 per cent to the country's Gross Domestic Product and 25 per cent of all foreign exchange revenues, and provides direct employment to more than 600,000 people.

Statistics from the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources shows that the number of tourists who visited the country declined sharply by 76 per cent, from 1.9 million last year to approximately 437,000.

In May this year, the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources rolled out the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to cushion the lucrative sector against the effects of the novel coronavirus.

The government move to reopen its airspace for international flights after few months of restriction was another important decision which is making the tourism sector pick up.

The industry is now offering a ray of hope, as the onset of the peak tourism season has ushered in a new era with major international airlines resuming flights to the country's northern tourism circuit.

For example, since the government reopened its airspace, Tanzania has received over 30,000 visitors.

Alongside these efforts, Tanzania has managed to restore tourists' confidence, particularly after President John Magufuli declared victory against the deadly global pandemic, assuring visitors that the country is safe from the coronavirus.