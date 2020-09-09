Tanzania: Tourism Sector Recovery Plan Yields Positive Results

9 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MEASURES imposed by the government to lessen the impact of coronavirus on tourism have seen the sector's revenue continuing to improve despite decrease in travel receipts.

The government move is intended to revive the 2.5 billion US dollars tourism industry to its normal state in order to spur other businesses, recover thousands of lost jobs and generate revenue to the economy.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for August, service receipts amounted to 3,383.1 million US dollars in the year ending July, compared to 4,152.4 million US dollars recorded in the corresponding period last year.

During the reference period, travel receipts declined by 25.8 per cent to 1,885.7 million US dollars due to decrease in number of tourist arrivals, because of suspension of international flights and lockdowns in major tourist source markets.

Nevertheless, travel receipts remained significant in service receipts, accounting for 55.7 per cent ending July this year, from 10,185.8 million US dollars in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Tourism contributes about 17.2 per cent to the country's Gross Domestic Product and 25 per cent of all foreign exchange revenues, and provides direct employment to more than 600,000 people.

Statistics from the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources shows that the number of tourists who visited the country declined sharply by 76 per cent, from 1.9 million last year to approximately 437,000.

In May this year, the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources rolled out the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to cushion the lucrative sector against the effects of the novel coronavirus.

The government move to reopen its airspace for international flights after few months of restriction was another important decision which is making the tourism sector pick up.

The industry is now offering a ray of hope, as the onset of the peak tourism season has ushered in a new era with major international airlines resuming flights to the country's northern tourism circuit.

For example, since the government reopened its airspace, Tanzania has received over 30,000 visitors.

Alongside these efforts, Tanzania has managed to restore tourists' confidence, particularly after President John Magufuli declared victory against the deadly global pandemic, assuring visitors that the country is safe from the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.