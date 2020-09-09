Tanzania: CAF Envoys Need to Start Preparations Now

SIMBA and Namungo FC would be representing the country in the continental soccer clubs tournaments set to kick off in November this year.

Reigning Mainland Premier League champions, Simba would be taking part in the CAF Champions League, while Namungo would be playing in the lesser continental tourney, the Confederation Cup after finishing second in Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), with Simba again, winning the title.

As we all know, in most cases teams that take part in the Confederation Cup, whenever such representative have been outside the three teams -- Simba, Yanga and Azam FC, our performance have been dismal.

And, just like in the past, this time we would be represented by Namungo from Ruangwa, Lindi, an outsider. It is not a bad team as we have all seen.

It will certainly be a mountain task for them to compete in the continental second tier club championship because as we all know; continental clubs tournaments are different things.

Continental clubs tournaments require not only strong teams, but also very experienced sides and clubs like Namungo just like Mtibwa and others in the past, failed to go beyond the preliminary rounds for lack of experience.

For, if an experienced club like Simba can go out of the Champions League in the first round as it happened last season and after so many years, what do you expect from a team of Namungo calibre?

However, Namungo have a chance to prove their worth in CAF Confederation Cup.

We believe that our envoys are making adequate preparations to face the challenges ahead and indeed, we wish our clubs best of luck for them to flourish in their continental campaigns. But, frankly there is much to worry.

Local clubs have continued to be the whipping boys in continental tournaments to the disappointment of fans, which are yearning for the repeat of the days when local teams used to be among forces to be reckoned with.

Last season, all our envoys failed miserably in their respective campaigns and pundits pointed out to poor preparations as the teams' main undoing.

We expect Simba and Namungo have learnt from their past mistakes and wage a successful campaign this time around.

Boasting of a number of experienced professionals from Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda and Zambia Simba are at least on paper better equipped team, enough to make their mark in the tournament.

Having a great number of experienced foreign players does not guarantee the Msimbazi Street-based team a smooth ride in the grueling tournament.

The team would have to fire on all cylinders to stand any chance of progressing to the next stage of the tournament. Indeed, that applies to the rest of our envoys in the continental tournaments.