Tanzania: Zanzibar Eyes Sea-Bridges to Link Small Islands

IT is just last year when some Tanzanians in diaspora introduced a plan to construct a sea bridge to link Unguja Island and Dar es Salaam, the country's business city.

The idea sparked a lot of debate among citizens with some arguing it is a day dream. But science and technology has proved that the project to construct about 50 kilometres Zanzibar/Dar es Salaam Bridge is possible if funds are available.

The Zanzibar government in its 'new vision 2050, plans construction of sea bridges to link the main islands with small inhabited islets. Unguja and Pemba are the two main Islands that form Zanzibar. They have more than 30 surrounding small islets, with at least six out of the number, inhabited.

The plan to construct sea bridges is in response to increasing human activities including food, fish production and trade in the islets. Some of the inhabited islets are Tumbatu, Fundo, Kojani, Kisiwapanza, Kokota, and Makoongwe.

Most of these islands are already connected with electricity from the national grid, tap water, and other essential basic needs. However, crossing to the islets remains a challenge. People living in small islands use canoes, dhow boats and other small vessels for transport, fishing and hunting.

The problem is, the vessels are dangerous in bad weather. Mr Kombo Khamis, a boat operator between Tumbatu Islet and Mkokotoni coastal town, North Unguja region welcomed the plans of sea bridges and said that would make life easier for the people and help to boost trade and other economic activities in their communities.

"If there are plans for a bridge will be very good. It is normally dangerous to cross when the weather is not good."

Ms Mtumwa Khatib Hassan, a mother who gave birth in a small boat last year while crossing from Tumbatu to hospital in Mkokotoni said lack of reliable transport from Islets to Unguja or Pemba makes it difficult for pregnant women to access pre-natal care in the two big Islands with advanced health services.

She said makeshift vessels often put their lives at risk when they are rushed to hospital to deliver and recalled her own ordeal when she was being rushed to hospital in Unguja as approached her due day.

"My life was at risk. Normally pregnant mothers are at risk because reliable health facilities are not in Tumbatu. I think having Sea Bridge will solve travel problems." The major economic activities in the small islands include fishing and small farming, and trade which makes a reliable means of transport necessary.

The Director of Communications in Zanzibar State House, Mr Hassan Khatib Hasan says connecting islets with bridges from the main islands, Unguja and Pemba is among priorities considered in the vision 2050. "We need to move forward faster," he said.

He mentioned other areas for the vision as deep sea fishing and blue economy projects, construction of a modern stadium and new playgrounds for other types of sports like table tennis, basketball and squash.

Other areas for consideration include promotion of public private partnership to leverage private investments, innovative agriculture and agribusiness and harmonization of the 'Zanzibar Development Vision (ZDV) - 2050 with agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and African Union (AU)'s 'Agenda 2063- Africa We Want.'

Mr Hassan said that relatively considerable growth over the last two decades, offers the foundation for transforming Zanzibar over the next three decades. It is no secret that hard working and a stable political environment has played a major role in enabling the archipelago record success.

"There are still a lot planned for the next three decades. Our Vision 2050 provides citizen with the opportunity for personal development and positive engagement. As a government, we are convinced that we must empower our people with the right education and life-skills, and provide them with the opportunity to earn an honest living," the Minister for Finance and Planning Ambassador Mohamed Ramia Abdiwawa said.

The vision also includes transformation of Zanzibar into service-based economy with improved linkage between innovative tourism and innovative agriculture, fishing, entrepreneurship, digitization and small and medium enterprises.

Good governance and accountability including integrated public services and legal reforms, Decentralization by devolution (D by D), fighting against corruption and promoting human rights; and the renewable energy including financing and solar energy, as other areas of the vision.

Planners from the government have also considered the vision to include human capital development, as well as sustainable, innovative and equitable social services delivery. Other areas on focus are resource mobilization and monitoring for traditional and non-traditional donors, environment conservation and climate change adaptation.