Tanzania: Polls - Use Sober Approach - Insults, Lies Are Out of Place

9 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PERIODIC elections constitute one of the most crucial exercises for any country.

This is because the major affairs of that entity are managed and monitored by men and women who are entrusted with managing, monitoring and fixing problems that may arise.

It may be recalled that, what is today Tanzania is a combination of what were initially two separate entities - Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

It was after they merged in 1964 that a new entity - Tanzania - was formed; hence the name United Republic of Tanzania, to reflect the combination of what were two separate geo-political entities.

Since Tanzania is not an island, but part of the family of nations, which is captured by the expression "global village", there came a time when the wind of change that was blowing across the world, compelled the people of this country to pose and ponder the issue seriously.

Thus it was that, with Father of the Nation Mwalimu Julius Nyerere as the prime mover, Tanzania embraced the multi-party political system, on the basis of which elections were held in 1995.

Before that, though, a referendum was held to determine whether or not the existing single party system should be retained. Most people were in favour of retention.

However, the typically farsighted Mwalimu Nyerere felt that, embracing the multi-party system would be the more realistic option. Thus it was that, we held the first multi-party elections in 1995.

Not surprisingly, the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has all along emerged victorious.

Granted, CCM has judiciously applied the vast experience drawn from incumbency, as well as, especially under the current National Chairman, President John Magufuli, to positive, earth-shaking reforms.

The move, plus Dr Magufuli being a strict, results-demanding, lethargy- intolerant administrator, has earned the CCM-led government tremendous popularity.

The popularity is not only internally generated, but has touched many people across many countries worldwide.

The strides the Magufuli-led government has recorded over the first five year term that will climax ahead of the October 2020-scheduled General Election, are immensely awe-inspiring.

Yet since elections have to be held at five-year intervals, in compliance with constitutional demands, CCM must be subjected to the electoral test. Hence the current campaigns to that end.

Our appeal - the latest in a series - is that, the campaigns must be peaceful and rational.

Insults and lies, plus trivialising the achievements the CCM-led government has scored so far, are childish and certainly not vote-producers!

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.