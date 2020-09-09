Kenya: Tusker Snap Up AFC Leopards Defender

Kenyan Premier League side Tusker have completed the signing of defender Christopher Oruchum from AFC Leopards.

The towering centre-back becomes the Brewers' first signing this window, and has penned a two-year deal with the Ruaraka-based side.

Oruchum, who joined Leopards two yearas ago from Thika United on a four-year contract, parted ways with Ingwe on a mutual consent before crossing over to Robert Matano's Tusker.

"Tusker is one of the big clubs in Kenya where you stand a chance of being exposed to the big leagues in Africa. I hope to help the club to get more success more," said Oruchum.

"I hope and pray that I will add something valuable and help the club achieve more success than the previous seasons. My career has not been a smooth path, but I am now eager to settle down and show my best at Tusker.

I was really close to joining Tusker from Thika United, but the move never materialised and I moved to AFC Leopards. I am now happy to finally join the club and can't wait to get started."

Tusker have already lost the club's top scorer last season Timothy Otieno to Zambia Super League side Napsa Stars but are having a quiet window with little activity reported so far.