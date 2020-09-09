Zimbabwe: Collabo With Master KG Opens Doors for Nox

Urban Grooves and afro-beat pop-culture singer Enock "Nox" Guni is revelling in the success of the newly-found fame of his collaboration with South African musician and record producer, Master KG, amid revelations that his recently-released song "My Melody" is already topping South African charts.

The Masvingo-based crooner, who is now domiciled in South Africa, last month collaborated with the popular Master KG.

The song, which some local fans had written off, is now being played alongside other international songs as revellers rummage through any melody that has got a Master KG flavour.

Surprisingly, the song has also caused a stir among fans in countries such as Brazil, the United Kingdom, the United States, Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Ghana and Zambia.

Master KG made history as the first South African artiste to notch 100 million views on YouTube with his mega hit "Jerusalema" featuring vocalist Nomcebo Zikode.

It was weeks after Nox had released his song which trended instantly, with some people saying that he was riding on Master KG success. Others defended him saying that either way, he was still going to make it on his own.

However, Nox, seems to have struck the right chord.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, the South African-based Nox revealed that his recent collaboration with the Limpopo-born hit-maker had paid off

"The collaboration has actually paid off in a big way. In fact it has opened doors for me and as we speak my song is most played and viewed in South Africa, currently on number eight on the top 40 list. This means there are only seven regional and international videos ahead of me. In Zimbabwe, it has been on number one for past two weeks. On Apple iTunes it has been listed as the best-selling single," he said.

He said that music is a business and some people needed schooling when it comes to understanding collaborations.

"This is a business and people need to be schooled to understand how a collaboration works. I believe everything happens for a reason. When we collaborated with Master KG, we didn't know that one day he is going to be big. His success, however, has had a ripple effect on my project because if you search for him on social media, my song comes tops," he said.

He said that people should understand that his views were genuine and he did not take advantage of Master KG.

"We may not see it now that we might get the viewer's numbers on social media platforms from his success, but 650 000 views in two weeks is a first for me because these are organic views. I do not buy views, but these are genuine views from fans across the globe" he said.

The 'Ndinonyara', hit-maker said there were two more collaborations he had done with Master KG which are yet to be released.

"I am making history. We have done two more songs with Master KG. I have already collaborated and completed project with another big regional artiste besides Master KG. I still need to do more collaborations in South Africa before I cross over to other countries. I am setting my road very well. This collaboration on My Melody has opened doors because now it is easier to connect with other big regional artistes. I can easily say people now know me and can identify with my music," he said.

He added that was not going to reveal who is going to feature on his next song, but will just take fans by surprise.

"A lot is coming and definitely we are going to announce our feature projects in good time. We are not going to announce who is featuring next so that we do not divert people's attention from our current project," he said.

Nox said that the Covid-19 lockdown was a stepping stone to discover himself afresh.

"I would be lying if I say the global pandemic has affected my career. When the lockdown started, there was lot of competition with artistes trying to make ends meet with online shows.

"I have been not in Zimbabwe so I have been marketing my stuff online. People are now glued online and that has propelled my career.

"It was an advantage for me, pushing my brand. The internet has given artistes a chance to showcase talents.

"I linked with Master KG online and my numbers were not as big as other artistes, but because of my visibility, it paid off," he said.

Commenting on allegations of scandals levelled against him, he said people always talk, but he needed to stay focused.

"I have grown to understand that regardless of whatever you do, people talk. It used to affect me when they said negative stuff, but now I have developed a thick skin and you can't make everyone happy," he said.