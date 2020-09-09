Nigeria: Inclusive Elections - IFA, Others Develop 'Disability' Manual for INEC

8 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Inclusive Friends (IFA) has launched a sign Language Interpreters' Manual as part of efforts to improve participation and accessibility for People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the nation's electoral processes.

IFA, in collaboration with the Nigerian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) and the Association of Sign Language Interpreters of Nigeria (ASLIN), also launched and presented a document on the Cost of Accessible Elections in Nigeria and another manual on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) PWD COVID-19 Prevention Protocol to assist INEC to conduct inclusive elections for PWDs.

The Executive Director, IFA, Miss Grace Jerry, speaking at the launch in Abuja, said the manual is designed to bridge the communication gap between the deaf citizens and INEC in the area of sign language interpretation which she said is partially unavailable due to limited sign language interpreters' education programmes in the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.