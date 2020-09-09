Kenya/Zambia: Kenyan Goalkeeper Eyes Zambian League Title

Former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji is looking forward to guiding Napsa Stars to the Zambian Super League (ZSL) title in the upcoming season.

The team had a good chance of winning the title in the recently concluded season, but finished fourth.

Odhoji, who joined the team in January, is however optimistic Napsa will do better in the coming season.

"We gave it our best shot but it didn't work out in the end. Our target however remains to win the league and do well continentally and at a personal level, that is my dream too," he said.

"I really want to win the league with Napsa Stars and I know it is possible. The management has been very supportive since I joined the club and I want to repay their kindness by doing my best to help the team achieve this goal," he added.

Odhoji, a former Gor Mahia, Nakuru AllStars, Sony Sugar and Muhoroni goalkeeper, has also welcomed the arrival of immediate former Tusker FC striker, Timothy Otieno, at the club.

"He is an experienced striker and he will be a big asset to the club. We have several vital forwards out on long-term injuries and therefore he has a huge responsibility to fill in the shoes and score goals for the club," Odhoji said.

"His job is scoring goals and I have no doubt that he will deliver. He is lucky to find me here to guide him and help him settle. I did not have that luxury when I joined the club earlier in the year," he added.

Odhoji believes the improving stature of the Zambian top-tier is what is wooing Kenyan footballers to the country.

"The Zambian Super League is improving in terms of quality and visibility. Besides that, most clubs are really well managed and offer good salaries to the players. It is very rare to hear of salary delays in most of these clubs. They value their players and that is the main reason Kenyan players find this league attractive." He said.

Odhoji hopes to do well at Napsa this coming season and hopefully attract the interest of teams in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) which he says has always been his dream destination.