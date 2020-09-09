Nigeria: 2023 - APC Mulls Constitution Amendment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced moves to amend its constitution to include a clause that would compel it's elected and appointed officers to be meeting with people at the grassroots twice a year ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Barr Ismaeel Ahmed, representative of the youth in the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, disclosed this when he received APC youth leaders across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ahmed, who addressed journalists at the end of their meeting which lasted for several hours, said he had proposed the idea to President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party.

"It is high time our leaders went back to their wards and met our party members at least every six months. You can imagine how a party member will be anxiously waiting for Mr President or Senate president or governor or minister attending ward meetings.

"This will help to energise our people and build the faith of party members at the ward level on the party and our leaders.

"It will also help educate and inform party members at the grassroots of policies and programmes of the government. I have discussed it with Mr President and he is freely disposed to the idea. He welcomed it and I think we have to ensure this through constitutional backing.

"We proposed some vital recommendations for changes in the APC constitution and guidelines for congresses and primaries which we believe would see to better participation of young people in the party's activities and process.

"We also looked at presenting a draft for the APC Youth Policy Agenda and including certain items in the APC manifesto that cater for the welfare of the Nigerian youth," he said.

"We have various directorates in the party. Our party has about 15 million members out which about 11million are youths. This is a critical group and it requires attention.

"The youth own the party, but unfortunately while in our constitution we have other directorates, we are calling for constitutional amendment for a robust and functional directorate for youth," he said.