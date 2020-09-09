Nigeria: Organised Labour Aborts Protest Against Rivers Govt On Mutual Resolutions

9 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Egufe Yafugborhi

Organised Labour, yesterday, suspended the planned protest against Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt, following last minutes mutual resolution of the issues in dispute.

President of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, who flew into Port Harcourt on Monday in company of co-executives and leaders of Trade Union Congress, TUC, had vowed to lead the planned protest against all odds before parties committed to a late-night meeting to resolve the dispute at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wabba, yesterday, said the outcome of the truce meeting was signed by Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government and three others on behalf of Rivers State Government while General Secretary, NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, and five others signed for the organised labour.

In the resolutions reached, parties "agreed to sign the agreement on the implementation of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

"The Rivers government built state NLC Secretariat sealed for structural defects will be immediately unsealed while the government continues with the correction work if any.

"Rivers government shall immediately restore remittance of check-off dues and pay all outstanding arrears to the respective labour unions.

"State Government commits to payment of salaries withheld from health workers due to 2017 strike action. Organised labour agreed to immediately suspend the planned protest scheduled for September 8, 2020.

"Parties to set up a Tripartite Committee to resolve all outstanding issues including adjustment of pensions in line with the constitution and payment of pension and gratuity, take steps to discontinue all ongoing litigations about the disputed matters."

