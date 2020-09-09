Tanzania: NEC Reinstates 15 Candidates

8 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa in Dodoma

NATIONAL Electoral Commission (NEC) has reinstated 15 candidates whose bids for the legislative position were contested, further rejecting 40 appeals that involve candidates who were disqualified.

NEC reached its verdict on Tuesday after reviewing 55 appeals that were filed by candidates and election stakeholders permissible by the law to dispute decision by returning officers.

The commission announced that there are over 557 appeals from candidates contesting the decision by the election returning officers to nullify their bid for legislative posts.

In a statement signed by Election Director Dr Wilson Charles, NEC said it had dropped 15 appeals whose applicants were disqualified by election returning officers on merits of missing key important appointment requirements.

Subject to Section 40 (6) of the Election Act No 343, candidates who are disqualified by returning officers are entitled to appeal before the commission for further jurisdiction.

It also rejected 25 appeals whose motive were to disqualify existing candidates from unspecified political parties and constituencies.

In its statement, NEC observed that it will keep updating more details as it reaches decisions on submitted appeals.

"The process to review and resolve on appeals submitted is ongoing. Effective from today, the commission will be releasing results of all appeals as they unfold," reads part of the statement emphasizing that so far 55 appeals have been resolved.

It detailed that the commission considered all the evidence, documents and details from all appellants based on the election laws, rules and procedures.

So far elections campaigns have already begun across the country and political candidates have been waiting anxiously for the decision by the Commission on whether to reinstate or disqualify their applications.

