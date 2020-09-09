Tanzania: Dar Campaign Rallies Impressive - Envoy

CHINA has said it is impressed with the ongoing presidential, parliamentary and councillorship campaigns ahead of the upcoming 2020 General Election, slated for October 28, this year.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke made the remarks when she met with the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador, Brigadier General Wilbert Ibuge.

In their conversation, the diplomat wished well all candidates vying for different posts, expressing China's commitment to continue cooperating with Tanzanians on pushing forward the development agenda.

During the talks that fo- cused on diplomatic relations between Tanzania and China, Ambassador Ibuge expressed his optimism that the bilateral ties between the two countries would continue to yield more tangible fruits for both sides.

"China has been supporting Tanzania on implementing various development projects, I'm sure that after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic that the pending projects would be completed as well as meeting the targets," he said.

Campaigns for the October polls kicked off on August 26th, this year and are expected to be concluded on October 27, 2020, a day before the voting day.

Currently, political parties are trekking the country, engaged in rigorous campaigns as they try to woo voters ahead of the polling day, which will this time around fall on Wednesday.

Incumbent Dr John Magufuli is seeking reelection in the presidential race that has also attracted 14 candidates from opposition political parties. The 2020 presidential candidates' lineup is the largest in the country's history.

According to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), about 29.2 million voters have registered to elect the president, members of parliament and councillors. Tanzania has a population of about 57 million.

In another development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi met with the outgoing Ambassador of Iran to Tanzania Mousa Farhang.

Ambassador Farhang was bidding farewell to Prof Kabudi after completing his tour of duty to Tanzania, where the Tanzanian minister thanked the Iranian diplomat for cooperation during his tenure in the country.

He also commended the cooperation between Tanzania and Iran, wishing him all the best in his future roles