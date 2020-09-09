Tanzania: JPM Urges Tarakea to Settle for Mkenda

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party Chairman, Dr John Magufuli, has appealed to residents of Tarakea, Rombo, to vote for Prof Adolf Mkenda, citing his capabilities in spearheading development in the constituency.

Dr Magufuli, who is seeking re-election as president on a CCM ticket, made the call on Monday via a telephone call to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who was addressing a campaign rally held at the Police grounds here.

"I am asking you, the residents of Tarakea, to vote for Prof Mkenda...do not make the same mistake. Prof Mkenda was among permanent secretaries in my administration; he did a tremendous job, I therefore allowed him to contest to be a member of parliament in the constituency," said the president.

The residents of Rombo expressed great contentment and appreciation to Dr Magufuli for the honour and pledged to vote for Prof Mkenda along with all party contestants for ward councillorships.

A resident of the area, Charles Singani, applauded the President for the great strides he had spearheaded in the country, pledging to cast a vote for him and encourage his compatriots to do the same in big numbers.

Another resident, Mary Mlai, urged fellow women to vote for President Magufuli to continue reaping the same fruits of development as has been manifested during the current five-year tenure, including the fee-free education policy, as well as enhancing the welfare of the less privileged, widows and people with disabilities.

Earlier on, the premier said the government had allocated 1.8bn/- for the construction of a state of the art hospital in the district and another 500m/- for the procurement of drugs and equipment in recognition of the importance of quality health services to its people.

Besides, the government is also embarking on the construction of Njoro II (Tarakea) water project to overcome the problem of water in the area.

"The 200m/- project has been finalized and is currently serving the people of Tarakea. The current goal is to further extend the project to serve other people in the whole of Tarakea Division," said the PM.

Mr Majaliwa also appealed to the residents of Rombo regardless of their party affiliations, to vote for President Magufuli for him to continue with the huge task of sustaining development in their areas