Tanzania: Shilling Starts Week On Low Note

8 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE shilling started the week at a low-key after slight depreciation by three percentage points (pips) in five days ending last Friday.

The shilling is projected to remain steady throughout the week following moderate activity from larger importers which were cushioned with inflows from agricultural sector and charities.

The shilling lost 3 pips on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM), to close the week at a weighted average exchange rate of 2,309/08 against the US dollar.

NMB Bank said they observed a quite trading session on Monday, with moderate activity from larger importers.

"Inflows from agri-sectors and charities continue being the main support to the current demand from importers, the local market is anticipated to remain steady throughout the week," NMB said in its e-Market report.

Orbit Securities said the shilling maintained strength last week, with a rather slight depreciation on a weekly basis.

Despite losing its grip last week, the shilling had previously maintained strength after appreciating for the fifth week in a row on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM).

The shilling thus closed the last month at a stable note, while demand for dollars is still being observed from manufacturers and oil marketing companies (OMCs) in particular.

And, the shilling trades around 2,309/- since the beginning of this month.

For the week ending last week, the value of transactions traded at IFEM also rose by 17.5 per cent week on week, to a total of 11.63million US dollars.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.