Tanzania: TBs Issues Certificates, Licences to 167 Entrepreneurs

8 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ABOUT 167 large and medium scale entrepreneurs have received certificates and licenses from the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) after the goods they produce met the required quality standards.

The event to hand over the certificates and licenses to entrepreneurs after their goods met the TBS standards from April to June this year was held in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The Acting TBS Director General, David Ndibalema, said the certificates and licenses will help manufacturers to enhance their ability to compete in the market.

"The licences and certificates will protect manufacturers from unfair competition due to substandard goods in the market. It will increase consumer confidence and penetrate the regional and global markets easily," he said.

Mr Ndibalema added that licences and certificates granted to entrepreneurs will guarantee consumers health and environment safety.

He commended large scale, medium and other entrepreneurs who managed to get certificates and licences for using TBS quality standard.

He also thanked the government for continuing to support small scale entrepreneurs by providing them quality standards services for free; adding "Entrepreneurs will continue to get the TBS quality standard mark and other services freely for the first three years, after which the standard watchdog will make evaluation of the project."

In the meantime, Mr Ndibalema said in a period between April to June this year, TBS registered about 1,812 business premises used for food and cosmetic products.

Also during the period under review, TBS registered more than 445 food and cosmetic products. According to Mr Ndibalema, the obligation of registering food, cosmetics and business premises is now under TBS following the amendment of the 2019 Finance Act.

"From these changes, no food or cosmetic products will be allowed to enter or trade in the market without first getting TBS registration," he added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.