Tanzania: TBs Issues Certificates, Licences to 167 Entrepreneurs

ABOUT 167 large and medium scale entrepreneurs have received certificates and licenses from the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) after the goods they produce met the required quality standards.

The event to hand over the certificates and licenses to entrepreneurs after their goods met the TBS standards from April to June this year was held in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The Acting TBS Director General, David Ndibalema, said the certificates and licenses will help manufacturers to enhance their ability to compete in the market.

"The licences and certificates will protect manufacturers from unfair competition due to substandard goods in the market. It will increase consumer confidence and penetrate the regional and global markets easily," he said.

Mr Ndibalema added that licences and certificates granted to entrepreneurs will guarantee consumers health and environment safety.

He commended large scale, medium and other entrepreneurs who managed to get certificates and licences for using TBS quality standard.

He also thanked the government for continuing to support small scale entrepreneurs by providing them quality standards services for free; adding "Entrepreneurs will continue to get the TBS quality standard mark and other services freely for the first three years, after which the standard watchdog will make evaluation of the project."

In the meantime, Mr Ndibalema said in a period between April to June this year, TBS registered about 1,812 business premises used for food and cosmetic products.

Also during the period under review, TBS registered more than 445 food and cosmetic products. According to Mr Ndibalema, the obligation of registering food, cosmetics and business premises is now under TBS following the amendment of the 2019 Finance Act.

"From these changes, no food or cosmetic products will be allowed to enter or trade in the market without first getting TBS registration," he added.