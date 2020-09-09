Sudan: Covid-19 - Sudan Urges Cautious 'Return to Normal', Precautions During School Exams

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Health announced the registration of 30 new COVID-19 cases, including one death, bringing the total cumulative number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 13,437, including 833 deaths, while 6,730 people have recovered.

The High Chamber of Management of the Corona Pandemic in Red Sea state has recommended that life return to normal with work in all facilities returning to full capacity.

The Chamber also recommended that economic and tourism activities be resumed in the state.

The Chamber also advised on preventive measures during the Sudanese secondary school exams, which begin on September 13. These would include sterile spraying operations for examination centres and the provision of face masks for all students and adjudicators.

Medical teams

Five medical Rapid Response Teams have been dispatched in Sudan to help combat the spread of infectious diseases.

The teams have been sent to various parts in the country for a period of three months to support medical staff combating the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases. They must also strengthen the coordination between Khartoum and the states.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated in its Situation Report last week that the spread of COVID-19 is affecting Sudan's already very poor health care system.

The Specialists' Representatives Coordination Team condemned the decision of the Director General of Omdurman Teaching Hospital to oblige the internal medicine and general surgery representatives to cover Omdurman Hospital's emergency coverage without concern for solving the doctors emergency problem.

The medics pointed to the apparent deterioration in the work environment in the Omdurman Teaching Hospital, which has had to close its doors to patients for nearly a month.

They announced their rejection of the hospital director's decision and demanded the internal medicine and general surgery deputies not to appear.

The emergency doctors went on strike a month ago to protest work contracts.

