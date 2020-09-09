Sudan Govt, Rebels, Sign Implementation Matrix for Juba Peace Agreement

Juba — The Sudanese government and the members of the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance signed in initials the implementation matrix for the Juba peace agreement between the two parties at a ceremony yesterday. The hold-out Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur has denied any official contact with the Khartoum government.

The implementation schedules signed yesterday include the Darfur, eastern, northern, central, and southern Sudan tracks.

Together with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction headed by Malik Agar, the government signed the schedules for implementing the political agreement, and security arrangements between the two parties, as well as the Darfur implementation matrix with the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM), the SLM-Transitional Council, the Sudan Liberation Forces Group, and the Sudanese Alliance (which includes 15 smaller rebel groups).

The signing of the Peace Agreement Implementation Matrix by all parties concluded with the National Issues Protocol Implementation Matrix.

SLM-AW

The mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement in Darfur under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) has denied "any contact with the Khartoum government at any level". El Nur has repeatedly stated that his faction will only enter peace talks after security and stability have been restored in Darfur.

The movement's denial came after reports of a telephone call made by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok during his stay in Addis Ababa, with El Nur, who Hamdok described as "positive".

Mohamed El Nayer, the movement's official spokesperson, said in a statement that "All that was done in this regard is that Abdelwahid El Nur contacted Abdelaziz El Hilu during his presence in Addis Ababa, within the framework of constant communication between them. He found PM Abdallah Hamdok present, and greeted him as a Sudanese citizen based on the personal relationship that binds them. They did not address any issues related to peace, negotiations, or public issues."

El Nayer asserted that the SLM-AW has never talked about negotiations with the Khartoum government "at home or abroad". He said that the movement has announced more than once its intention to launch a comprehensive peace initiative in Sudan related to holding a conference for dialogue with the participation of all Sudanese components and the government.

