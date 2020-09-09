Liberia: Ex_president Sirleaf Wants Total Fight Against Rape

Monrovia SEP 8_Former president, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said Liberia has two crisis on hand that need total fight to eradicate and called on everyone to combat them.

She said the rape epidemic and the COVID19 pandemic are serious things that need to be tackled from all levels.

She said rape needs to be dealt with by well meaning Liberians.

Commenting on the recent anti rape protest, she said it was necessary because the women needed attention from central government.

"They had to come because there was no one to address their concerns. So, they needed attention."