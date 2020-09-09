Liberia: President Weah Says Committed to Fight SGBV

MONROVIA Sept 8_Liberian president H. E. George Weah on Tuesday said his government remains committed to fighting Sexual Gender Baded_Violence.

He made the call at the opening of a_two_day workshop on Anti_Sexual Gender Based_ Violence at the ministerial Complex. He called on all stakeholders to support the fight against SGBV in the country. At the end of the conference, he said, the recommendations will serve as a guide into action for 2022.

He said the issue of rape was paramount in the country and was important to take serious action against the fight.TNR

PRESIDENT Weah