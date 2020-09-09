Malawi: Mwadiwa Appointed New Press Corporation PLC Board Chairperson

Dual-listed Malawi's largest conglomerate Press Corporation plc Board of Directors have appointed former Secretary to the Treasury Randson Mwadiwa as its new Board Chairman following the retirement of former Chairman Patrick Khembo.

Mwadiwa was appointed to his new position following a Press Corporation plc board meeting held in Blantyre on Monday.

Press Corporation plc Company Secretary Bernard Ndau confirmed of Mwadiwa's appointment and two other new non-executive directors on the board.

"Apart from the appointment of Mr. Mwadiwa as Chairman of the Board, two other non-executive directors were also appointed namely Mr. Dye Mawindo and Mrs. Betty Mahuka," said Ndau.

Khembo together with other two directors Ben Chidyaonga and Estelle Nuka retired from the Press Corporation plc board recently.

Mwadiwa holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration, Master of Arts in Public Administration and another Master of Arts in Industrial Affairs.

After graduating from the University of Malawi's Chancellor College in 1978, Mwadiwa joined Commercial Bank of Malawi as a Management Trainee before joining the Malawi Civil Service in 1979 where he severed in various positions until he retired in 2016.

Among other positions that he served in the civil service include Secretary to the Treasury, Secretary for Agriculture, Secretary for Energy and Natural Resources, Secretary for Gender and Children, Secretary for Transport and Public Works and Secretary for Industry and Trade.

Mwadiwa has also served on a number of parastatal boards for a number of years and currently consults on Public Finance Management and Public Service Reforms.

Press Corporation plc which is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), is one of Malawi's largest conglomerates with interests in different sectors of the Malawi economy including financial services, telecommunications, food and beverage, energy and consumer goods.

