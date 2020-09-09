Malawi: Mwadiwa Appointed New Press Corporation PLC Board Chairperson

8 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By MC Donald Chapalapata

Dual-listed Malawi's largest conglomerate Press Corporation plc Board of Directors have appointed former Secretary to the Treasury Randson Mwadiwa as its new Board Chairman following the retirement of former Chairman Patrick Khembo.

Mwadiwa was appointed to his new position following a Press Corporation plc board meeting held in Blantyre on Monday.

Press Corporation plc Company Secretary Bernard Ndau confirmed of Mwadiwa's appointment and two other new non-executive directors on the board.

"Apart from the appointment of Mr. Mwadiwa as Chairman of the Board, two other non-executive directors were also appointed namely Mr. Dye Mawindo and Mrs. Betty Mahuka," said Ndau.

Khembo together with other two directors Ben Chidyaonga and Estelle Nuka retired from the Press Corporation plc board recently.

Mwadiwa holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration, Master of Arts in Public Administration and another Master of Arts in Industrial Affairs.

After graduating from the University of Malawi's Chancellor College in 1978, Mwadiwa joined Commercial Bank of Malawi as a Management Trainee before joining the Malawi Civil Service in 1979 where he severed in various positions until he retired in 2016.

Among other positions that he served in the civil service include Secretary to the Treasury, Secretary for Agriculture, Secretary for Energy and Natural Resources, Secretary for Gender and Children, Secretary for Transport and Public Works and Secretary for Industry and Trade.

Mwadiwa has also served on a number of parastatal boards for a number of years and currently consults on Public Finance Management and Public Service Reforms.

Press Corporation plc which is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), is one of Malawi's largest conglomerates with interests in different sectors of the Malawi economy including financial services, telecommunications, food and beverage, energy and consumer goods.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.