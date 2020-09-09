Malawi: Opposition Tells Chakwera to Prioritize Houses for Teachers, Health Workers Not MPs

8 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader in parliament Ned Poya has advised the nine-party Tonse Alliance administration led by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to prioritize construction of houses for teachers, health workers and security agents rather than moving to construct MPs houses.

State House press office disclosed that the money that will be used to build the houses will come from "special investors" not the national budget.

In his State of the Nation Address (Sona) of the Nation (SONA) address last Friday, Chakwera announced government will construct houses for MPs in all 193 constituencies.

Phoya said the government should consider health workers and teachers to have decent accommodations and also faulted Chakwera for failing to tackle the issue of environment and climate change in his Sona.

MPs were continuing to respond to Chakwera's Sona.

In her contribution, Mwanza West MP Joyce Chitsulo called on President Chakwera to prioritize improvement of health services in the country other than construction of MPs houses.

She said her constituency needs health centers and not MPs houses at the moment.

Chituslo, a member of Democratic Porgressive Party (DPP) and chairperson of the budget and finance committee of parliament, said despite that the housing project will help government save on expenditure in the long run, there is need to value things that will impact on lives of people now.

She has also called on government to implement the promise of K14 000 cost for passports saying people are eager to get passports at lower cost.

However, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP for Ntchisi South Ulemu Chilapondwa has condemned those that are objecting the MPs housing project calling them hypocrites.

He said the MPs are drawing allowances for accommodation which costs government a lot.

Chilapondwa said those objecting the housing project should stop getting the accommodation allowances if they are serious about prioritizing the welfare of people in constituencies.

He said the country needs the houses as they are permanent structures and will serve MPs for a long period of time and in turn help government save on accommodation allowances for MPs.

Rumphi West Independent MP Yona Mkandawire says government is spending about K2.3 billion a year in accommodation for MPs hence the need for construction of houses for the MPs.

. The new administration was ushered in following its triumph in the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.