Rwanda: Top 5 Rwandan Free Agents Local Clubs Should Consider Signing

This year's transfer window is a peculiar one as clubs grapple with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected their coffers.

Though it is a tough time financially, clubs are already in the market and a number of transfers have already been confirmed, with clubs like SC Kiyovu and Police having been busier than most of their opponents.

Among some of the catchy transfers recorded in the window are big names such as left-back Eric Rutanga and forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana - who joined Police and AS Kigali, respectively - and many others that have also penned deals locally.

However, with the transfer market still open until October 30, a lot of activity might be in the pipeline, especially for clubs that have not done a lot of buying so far.

Times Sport looks at five Rwandan players that could be good options this window, many of whom are free agents, yet still capable of bringing a lot to local clubs in the Rwanda Premier League.

1. Jacques Tuyisenge

Rwanda international Jacques Tuyisenge has recently announced that he has parted ways with Angolan side Petro Atletico, having terminated his contract with the club on mutual consent.

The prolific marksman, who jetted in three weeks ago, has reportedly had talks with a number of teams including local powerhouse APR and his former club Gor Mahia of Kenya.

Tuyisenge is one of the strikers that a number of local or regional clubs would wish to have. He mainly proved his goal poaching skills during his tenure with Gor Mahia during his days at the club from 2016-2019 before moving to Petro Atletico at the start last season.

It is suspected, however, that though Tuyisenge is a free agent now, his transfer may not come so easy since a number of clubs have expressed interest in securing his signature.

2. Meddie Kagere

Amavubi striker Meddie Kagere recently inspired Tanzania side Simba SC to their third league title in a row. The Uganda-born Rwanda international was also named on the 11-man team of the season.

The 33-year-old still has one year of contract with the club, but this publication understands that he wants away. According to sources, APR have also made official contact with the player.

Kagere is a gifted striker endowed with pace and great finishing.

3. Ernest Sugira

Ernest Sugira is another striker that makes the list of transfers that could be leveraged on this window. Currently a free agent, the 29-year-old featured for APR and Rayon Sports, on loan, last season.

Though he is widely viewed as an inconsistent frontman, Sugira is also a striker who has over the years proven his goal-scoring prowess on the big stage - especially while with the national team.

He is most remembered for his stunning exploits during the CHAN 2016 finals tournament, hosted in Rwanda, where his crucial three goals helped Rwanda to the quarter-finals.

Sugira has played for a number of local clubs in addition to a stint with DR Congo's AS Vita Club.

4. Patrick Sibomana

Last month, Patrick Sibomana bid farewell to Tanzanian side Young Africans after one year with the club.

The former APR and Mukura forward could also be a great asset should any local side sign him.

Over the past few weeks, he has been linked with a move to SC Kiyovu, and, it is also understood that the 26-year is enthused to work with newly appointed head coach Olivier Karekezi.

5. Jean Claude Iranzi

Versatile winger Jean Claude Iranzi could also be a free agent this month after spending the last eight months with Egyptian side Aswan SC.

Iranzi, 29, joined Aswan SC from Rayon Sports in January for a six-month spell but he was not able to play any official match for the club due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has made about 60 appearances for the senior national team.