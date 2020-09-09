Rwanda: Car Accident Kills Two, Injures Three in Gisozi

Two people on Tuesday, September 8, died in a car accident, leaving three others injured in Gisozi Sector, Gasabo District.

According to CP Jean Bosco Kabera, the Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police (RNP), the accident was caused by a truck which knocked two other vehicles and two motorbikes before it overturned.

A motorcyclist and his passenger died on the spot.

Police said the truck was being driven by an unlicensed driver.

"The information we gathered from eye witnesses is that the driver had gone out of the truck to buy something and left his friend in it. The friend drove the truck and accidentally killed two people and injured three others who were immediately taken to hospital," he told The New Times.

Kabera added that the person who was illegally driving the vehicle escaped, noting that the main driver was arrested.

He is expected to record a statement with police and provide relevant information about the suspect.