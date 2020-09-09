Rwanda: Forward Sibomana Joins Police on One-Year Contract

8 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

PATRICK Sibomana has joined Rwanda Premier League side Police on a one-year deal, until end of the 2020/21 season.

The 25-year old, who was released by Tanzania giants Young Africans last month, completed the move on Tuesday afternoon after passing a medical at the club.

For months, the former APR and Mukura forward had been linked with a move to SC Kiyovu.

