Rwanda: Forward Sibomana Joins Police on One-Year Contract

PATRICK Sibomana has joined Rwanda Premier League side Police on a one-year deal, until end of the 2020/21 season.

The 25-year old, who was released by Tanzania giants Young Africans last month, completed the move on Tuesday afternoon after passing a medical at the club.

For months, the former APR and Mukura forward had been linked with a move to SC Kiyovu.

BREAKING: #Rwanda international Patrick 'Papy' Sibomana has joined @Policefc_Rwanda on a one-year deal. The forward was released by Tanzania's @yangasc1935 last month. pic.twitter.com/AYydDMkae0

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) September 8, 2020