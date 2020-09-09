Rwanda - Covid-19 Deaths Reach 20

8 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

A 70-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Kigali, raising the tally of Covid-19 deaths recorded in Rwanda to 20 people since the pandamic brokeout in the country in mid-March.

On the same day, 36 recoveries and 30 new positive cases were registered.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 18 were detected in Kigali's high risk groups while four cases were reported from Rusizi District.

Kamonyi and Rubavu districts also confirmed two new positive cases each.

Additionally, Gisagara, Musanze, Kirehe, Karongi districts reported a single Covid-19 case each.

The latest results were obtained from 3,253 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Since outbreak, the country carried out 447,603 tests.

So far, Rwanda has recorded a total of 4,439 Covid-19 confirmed cases of whom 2,307 have already recovered

