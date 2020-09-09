Rwanda: Gasogi Release Four Players

9 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Gasogi United have announced that up to four players have been released as the club continues to build a competitive team for the upcoming Rwanda Premier League season.

The quartet including former Rwanda international forward Isaac Muganza, along with midfielder Abdoul Mudeyi, Yves Habimana and defender Fulgence Twagirimana.

Times Sport understands that the four were shown the exit door because they do not fit in the ambitious goals for new head coach André Casa Mbungo who was appointed on a one-year deal in July.

Mbungo, 51, has been tasked to guide Gasogi to a 'top four' finish in the 2020/21 league campaign, which gets underway on Friday, October 30.

Gasogi enjoyed moderate success in their maiden (2019/20) topflight league season as they finished in ninth position on the 16-team table.

New signings at Gasogi:

Bertrand Iradukunda, Andre Mazimpaka, Hervé Beya Beya, Eric Nzitonda, Hakim Bugingo, Sadi Nkunzimana, Didier Mfashingabo and Emmanuel Bola Lobota.

