Rwanda: Victims of Police Excessive Force Will Get Justice - RNP

The Rwanda National Police has admitted they have a big task to showcase to citizens that justice is being served in regard to police officers suspected of using excessive force while on duty.

In recent months, there have been a number of incidents where some police officers have shot people while on duty in different parts of the country, an issue that has stirred a public outcry especially on social media among Rwandans.

While speaking to the national broadcaster, Jean Bosco Kabera, the Police Spokesperson admitted that it has been observed that some officers have individually used excessive, unnecessary and uncalled for force on duty, and a number of them will be prosecuted.

Unfortunately, he said, the Rwandan citizens are not aware that justice is being served concerning such officers, and so, police now have a big task going ahead to showcase to the people how they (the officers) are being tried before the law and the outcomes of their cases.

"When such things happen, police officers are brought to justice. We now have a big task as police to showcase how they are being prosecuted, how their cases are faring before the law, and the final outcome. I think citizens have questions about this," he said

Regarding the recent cases of use of excessive force by police, Kabera gave examples of officers that are facing the law. Among these, he said one policeman who shot people in Nyanza in March is in prison from where he reports to court for his case. Another officer who beat a Rwamagana citizen is also in custody (citizen later died in hospital); while one who shot a resident of Ngoma is also in custody and investigations are going on.

Kabera said that the information citizens get concerning such issues should not just stop on knowing that the officers were arrested, but rather should go further into the process.

He condemned the use of excessive force by the individual police officers, saying this should not be misinterpreted as the picture of the entire police force.

He added that police are mindful of the conduct of its officers, not only in regard to discouraging such criminal acts; but also holding them accountable to observing general discipline while on duty.

"Police punishes misbehavior of its officers from those that use excessive force to those who fail to observe general discipline for example those who refuse to give services to citizens or speak badly to them," he said.

He however, asked Rwandan citizens to respect police, reminding them that no one is allowed to fight a police officer.

Use of excessive force by police has been quite a topic in the recent days, where even President Paul Kagame commented on it, and promised a solution to such concerns.