Rwanda: Mukura Sign Former Rayon Goalie Bashunga

Former Rayon Sports goalkeeper Abouba Bashunga has joined rivals Mukura on a one-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year old played for Zambian side Buildcon last season and also previously featured for Kenyan outfit Bandali.

Bashunga, who was Rayon Sports' first choice goalie during their historic 2018 Caf Confederation Cup campaign, had signed a two-year deal with Buildcon but he was released after one season due to the financial crisis as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He made 20 appearances for the Zambian premier league side.