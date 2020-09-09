Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Credentials of Japanese Ambassador

8 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan received at the Republican Palace today the credentials of Ambassador of Japan to Sudan Takashi Hattori.

Ambassador Hattori said in a press statement following the credential-receiving ceremony that his meeting with the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council discussed ways and means of boosting the bilateral relations between Japan and Sudan and joint cooperation by the public and private sectors in the two countries.

The ambassador expressed thanks to the government, hoping that his term of service in the Sudan will be fruitful in serving the interests of the two countries.

