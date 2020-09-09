Sudan: Aisha Mousa Meets Delegation of Nuba Mountains' Women Union

8 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Aisha Mousa received at her office at the Republican Palace today a delegation of Women Union of Nuba Mountains and got acquainted with the situations of women in South Kordofan State.

Representative of the union Samia Abdel-Rahman said following the meeting that the delegation briefed the TSC member on the situations and issues of women in Nuba Mountains concerning their various rights.

She added that the TSC member promised to work for resolving all issues pertinent to health and education for women besides supporting them concerning women issues that needs increasing public awareness.

