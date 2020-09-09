Sudan: TSC President Receives Credentials of Omani Ambassador

8 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan received at the Republican Palace today credential papers of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Sudan Ali bin Suliman bin Saeed Al-Dermaki.

Ambassador Al-Dermaki said in a press statement following the credential-receiving ceremony that he conveyed to the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan greetings of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Sultan of Oman.

The ambassador said Sudan and the Sultanate of Oman are linked by solid fraternal relations that are based on mutual respect, adding that he would work for boosting further the bilateral relations for serving the interests of the two sisterly peoples.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.