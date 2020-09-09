Sudan: TSC President Receives Credentials of Omani Ambassador

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan received at the Republican Palace today credential papers of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Sudan Ali bin Suliman bin Saeed Al-Dermaki.

Ambassador Al-Dermaki said in a press statement following the credential-receiving ceremony that he conveyed to the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan greetings of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Sultan of Oman.

The ambassador said Sudan and the Sultanate of Oman are linked by solid fraternal relations that are based on mutual respect, adding that he would work for boosting further the bilateral relations for serving the interests of the two sisterly peoples.