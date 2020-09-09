Malawi: MCP-RSA Wing Introduces a Loan Facility to Mitigate Covid-19 Impact

9 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Leonard Masauli

Likoma — The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Diaspora Wing in the Republic of South Africa (RSA) has moved in swiftly to introduce soft loans to cushion Malawians who lost their jobs in the foreign country due to covid-19 impacts.

Several Malawians and other people from different countries lost their jobs in (RSA) whilst others opted to return to their home countries due to tough Covid-19 preventive measures which among others included lockdown.

Speaking Sunday in an interview, Chairperson for the wing, Runford Kambaika who is based in Bloemfontein (RSA) said Covid-19 has hit hard on the Malawi Community in the foreign land; as most of the people lost their jobs and cannot afford basic necessities such as food.

"As MCP Diaspora Wing, we thought to move in swiftly by introducing soft loans to the Malawi Community so that they are relieved from the Covid-19 afflictions. We understand that some people had their business closed down so we hope the loan will help them recover from such bruises.

The small business loan ranges from R1000 up to R50, 000 (MK2million). And all we require is business profiles and plans as well as other relevant supporting documents," said Kambaika

Kambaika said apart from the soft loans, the grouping also ventured into distribution of food relief packages targeting 100 people per month especially the elderly, women and children up to December, 2020.

The wing's director responsible for Durban commended the wing for the initiative saying it has given hope to the Malawi Community in the foreign land.

One of the prospective beneficiaries from Durban, Younus Bowman described the initiative as historical and is optimistic that it will help the Malawians recover from their individual business losses.

