Tanzania: Local Investors' Participation On Equity Forecast Firm, Sound

IN the coming week, the market outlook stays firmer, as in the previous week we have seen an improvement in the market activities. Investors participation is expected to increase especially Local investors, this indicate that the market will remain firmer and sound.

Top active counters such as CRDB, DSE, TPCC, NICOL and SWIS to continue to overshadow the next week's transactions and turnover.

During the week, the market closed greener on Friday after the DSEI closed upward by 2.89 per cent and market turnover increased 7 folds to 956.63m/-.

The positive movement was due to the increased share price of local and cross listed securities such as EABL, NMG, and KCB. B&F index declined was due to decline in CRDB share price during the week. The total market size increased by 429.88bn/-, while domestic market capitalization decreased by 30.44bn/-.

In midweek we expect 15 years Treasury bond auction to be held by the central bank. We may see oversubscription of the Treasury bond, but we remain wary as yields getting lower to the resistance level this going to affect the subscription level if the yields will continue to decline.

Furthermore, the Government securities yield curve will continue to remain normal, with downward movements in the weighted average yields.

In the interbank money market, notwithstanding the increase in the weighted average rate (WAR) during the previous week, we still anticipate that WAR to be within a range of 3.00 per cent to 3.50 per cent with slight volatility in the high and low rate.

The Bourse

Total Market Capitalization increased by 2.89 per cent to 15.31tri/-from 14.88tri/- in the previous week, while Domestic Market Capitalization decreased by 0.33 per cent to 9.15tri/-from 9.18tri/- in the previous week.

During the week DSEI increased by 2.89 per cent closed the week at 1,844.69 points from 1,792.90 points in the previous week, while TSI declined by 0.33 per cent to close the week at 3,487.44 points from 3,499.04 points in the previous week, B&F index declined by 1.50 per cent to close the week at 2,182.24 points from 2,215.47 points in the previous week, and Commercial services index declined by 0.21 per cent to close the week at 2,351.44 points from 2,356.49 points in the previous week. Industrial & allied index remained flat during the week at 4,772.33 points.

Companies whose share price decreased are as follows; CRDB share price decreased by 6.25 per cent to 150/- from 160/-, SWIS share price decreased by 9.23 per cent to 1,180/- from 1,300/-.

On the other hand, EABL share price increased by 11.59 per cent to 3,660/- from 3,280/-, KCB share price increased by 6.58 per cent to 810/- from 760/-, and NMG share price increased by 22.22 per cent to 330/- from 270/-.

During the week, the market recorded a decrease in volume to 1,155,921 shares with 136 deals from 588,938 shares with 79 deals in the previous week. Total turnover increased by 7 folds to 956.63m/-from 132.81m/- in the previous week.

During the week, TCC dominated the market after trading shares worth 704.52m/-being 73.65 per cent of the total weekly turnover, followed by CRDB which traded shares worth 141.85m/-.

DSE traded shares worth 92.51m/-, TPCC traded shares worth 8.51m/-, SWIS traded share worth 4.13m/-, NICOL traded share worth 3.30m/-, DCB traded shares worth 0.94m/-, TBL traded share worth 0.624m/- and NMB traded share worth 0.224m/-.

Interbank market

During the week, the weighted average rate (WAR) for interbank market increased and closed at 3.44 per cent from 3.25 per cent in the previous week. Total volume traded decreased by 89.18 per cent to 15.00bn/-compared to 138.60bn/- in previous week.

The highest rate in the interbank market was 4.75 per cent while the lowest was 3.00 per cent compared to the previous' week high and low rate of 5.00 per cent and 3.00 per cent respectively.

Debt Market

As of the close of the week the outstanding Government bond listed on exchange was 11.93tri/-. On the secondary market, the Government bond segment transacted 152.83bn/- with the face value of 151.81bn/-from last week's transaction value and the face value of 78.49bn/- and 76.84 billion, respectively. The corporate bond segment transacted bond worth 33.30m/-with face value of 37.00m/-from previous week transaction and face value of 46.80m/- and 52.00m/-.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the week, the Government sought to raise 90.23bn/- through a treasury bill. The Government pocketed 18.97bn/-from 19 successful bids. The Treasury bill was undersubscribed by 22.17 per cent. Only 364-days attracted bids worth 64.47 billion while other tenors attracted no bids. Weighted average price (WAP) for 364-days was 96.19 while the minimum successful price was 96.13. Weighted average yield (WAY) for 364-days remained flat at 3.97 per cent compared to the previous auction in 19th August 2020.

Interbank Foreign Exchange Market

During the week, total volume traded was USD 11.73 million at an average rate of TZS/USD 2,309.05 being an increase from USD 9.90 million at an average rate of TZS/USD 2,309.07.

Tanzania securities Analyst:

ombeni@tanzaniasecurities.co.tz

mariam@tanzaniasecurities.co.tz